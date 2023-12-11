News you can trust since 1948
Reports: Peterborough United deny offering a trial to a non-league hotshot who used to be in the Manchester City Academy

Peterborough United have not invited a former Manchester City Academy player for a trial, despite reports to the contrary in the Sun newspaper.
By Alan Swann
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:29 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 11:23 GMT
Former Liverpool star John Aldridge used to play for South Liverpool. (Photo by LFC Foundation/Liverpool FC via Getty Images).
It would have been a huge step up in standard for striker Charlie Glennon (21) who currently plays for South Liverpool in the North West Counties Football League First Division North.

That’s a level two divisions below Northern Premier Midlands Division club Spalding United.

Glennon has scored 10 goals for South Liverpool, a former club of old LIverpool forward John Aldridge, this season.

But Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony told the PT this morning he had ‘never heard’ of the player.

