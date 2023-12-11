Reports: Peterborough United deny offering a trial to a non-league hotshot who used to be in the Manchester City Academy
Peterborough United have not invited a former Manchester City Academy player for a trial, despite reports to the contrary in the Sun newspaper.
It would have been a huge step up in standard for striker Charlie Glennon (21) who currently plays for South Liverpool in the North West Counties Football League First Division North.
That’s a level two divisions below Northern Premier Midlands Division club Spalding United.
Glennon has scored 10 goals for South Liverpool, a former club of old LIverpool forward John Aldridge, this season.
But Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony told the PT this morning he had ‘never heard’ of the player.