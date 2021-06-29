REPORTS: Peterborough United are poised to sign Lincoln City star
Peterborough United are poised to sign star Lincoln City midfielder Jorge Grant.
Lincolnshire Live are reporting the Imps captain is set to move to the Weston Homes Stadium after Posh met a release clause in the 26 year-old’s contract which entitles him to move to a Championship club providing a set transfer fee is met.
Grant scored 17 goals for Lincoln last season, many of them penalties, including one at Posh in the match that secured promotion for Darren Ferguson’s men last May.
Grant started his career at Nottingham Forest and spent time on loan at Notts County, Luton and Mansfield before joining Lincoln in July, 2019.
Grant was named in the League One team of the year last season, one voted for by his fellow professionals.