Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates a Posh goal earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 28 year-old was linked with a transfer to the North East by two media outlets on Tuesday. Sunderland have just had to send successful loan striker Ellis Sims back to his parent club Everton and there is speculation they could lose another forward Ross Stewart in the January transfer window.

The highly-rated Stewart is out of contract at the end of the season and Premier League Brentford are leading a host of clubs interested in signing him. Brentford will need a striker if former Posh star Ivan Toney receives a lenghty ban over alleged betting offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is thought to be an admirer of Clarke-Harris, but a club contact told the PT today that League One’s joint top scorer does not fit the profile of striker the Wearsiders are seeking.