Report suggests Rangers are now chasing Peterborough United central defender

By Alan Swann
Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:12 BST
placeholder image
Scottish giants Rangers have reportedly made a move to sign Peterborough United centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez.

Respected national journalist Pete O’Rourke has made the claim on the ‘Football Insider’ website. He says the clubs have opened talks on a possible transfer.

Posh accepted a reported bid of £2 million from Championship side Norwich City for Fernandez last January, but the 23 year-old hesitated about making the move and ‘The Canaries’ switched their attentions elsewhere.

Fernandez joined Posh in 2021 and has since made 61 appearances, scoring 7 goals. He was a first-team regular for the first half of last season until Sam Hughes and Oscar Wallin became the first-choice central defensive partnership. He still managed to make 42 appearances (39 starts) in all competitions.

Fernandez was a key man in the shock EFL Trophy Final win over Birmingham City at Wembley. He is under contract at Posh until 2027.

Rangers have been strongly linked with a move for Posh star Kwame Poku all summer.

