Report suggests Rangers are now chasing Peterborough United central defender
Respected national journalist Pete O’Rourke has made the claim on the ‘Football Insider’ website. He says the clubs have opened talks on a possible transfer.
Posh accepted a reported bid of £2 million from Championship side Norwich City for Fernandez last January, but the 23 year-old hesitated about making the move and ‘The Canaries’ switched their attentions elsewhere.
Fernandez joined Posh in 2021 and has since made 61 appearances, scoring 7 goals. He was a first-team regular for the first half of last season until Sam Hughes and Oscar Wallin became the first-choice central defensive partnership. He still managed to make 42 appearances (39 starts) in all competitions.
Fernandez was a key man in the shock EFL Trophy Final win over Birmingham City at Wembley. He is under contract at Posh until 2027.
Rangers have been strongly linked with a move for Posh star Kwame Poku all summer.
