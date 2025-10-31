Report claims Peterborough United will make a move for a prolific goal-scoring forward who excelled under Luke Williams
It’s an inevitable link given the appointment of Luke Williams as Posh boss. Williams signed Langstaff when he was managing Notts County in the National League and the striker responded with 71 goals in 96 appearances, including a season in League Two, before he made a £700k move to Millwall in July 2024.
Langstaff’s appearances at Millwall have been limited though. He’s started just 17 competitive games and scored just twice. He has made just six substitute appearances in the Championship this season, although he did score the winning goal on the opening day of the season at Norwich City.
Posh have been short on goals all season. They have scored just 10 in 13 League One games, the lowest in the division alongside Northampton Town.
The link was made on Friday morning by SportsBoom.