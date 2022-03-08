REPORT: BOURNEMOUTH 1, PETERBOROUGH UNITED 1: Posh were passionate, skilful, positive and committed as they came close to toppling the promotion favourites

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the opening goal against Bournemouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

This was highly encouraging in terms of passion and skill. Posh were positive and determined throughout against a team with the backing of a Russian billionaire to offset the lowest crowds in the division and, if they’d won rather than gained a creditable 1-1 draw, there could have been few complaints.

They were just one sloppy piece of defending from doing just that.

There were no weak individual performances, just some very good ones and an outstanding one from Joe Ward who not only helped contain former Posh star Siriki Dembele, but was also a constant threat going in the other direction.

You’d assume Posh would have been hanging on after promotion-demanding Bournemouth equalised Jack Marriott’s 30th minute goal early in the second half, but no, Posh had as many promising moments in the home area, but the ball wouldn’t fall for them.

Posh made six changes to their starting line-up with Frankie Kent, Harrison Burrows, Oliver Norburn, Jack Taylor, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott all starting. It was midfielder Taylor’s first start since January 25.

Out went Mark Beevers, Hayden Coulson, Jorge Grant, Ricky-Jade Jones, Sammie Szmodics and Kwame Poku. Poku and Coulson were left out of the squad altogether.

Manager Grant McCann has presumably started looking towards next season as other loan players Reece Brown and Hayden Morton were also not in the matchday 18, but under 23 star forward Joe Taylor was on the bench. Twenty year-old Poku’s absence was therefore surprising.

Dembele was restored to the Cherries starting line-up and he was soon in the action as he rushed past Ronnie Edwards, who was surprisingly deployed on the right of back three, to set up a shot for Ryan Christie which sailed past a post.

But Posh fans were promised a front foot, fearless approach and that’s exactly what they were given. The visitors were the better side in the opening stages with Marriott shooting at ‘keeper Mark Travers and Burrows drilling a cross close to goal after Clarke-Harris appeared to be nudged in the back. Clarke-Harris terrorised the Bournemouth centre-backs in the first-half, often without touching the ball.

A great crossfield pass from Frankie Kent was volleyed across the home penalty area by Ward, but the winger was massively influential in the opening goal on the half hour.

Ward cut inside and slipped the ball through a defender’s legs to find Marriott behind the defence. His finish was superb into the opposite corner.

The goal arrived against the run of play as Dominic Solanke had fired badly wide after Todd Cantwell’s clever pass and the Cherries top scorer also headed wide from a right wing cross.

Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips volleyed a corner over the bar and Philip Billing missed a great opportunity after accepting Solanke’s pass.

But it took Bournemouth 40 minutes to register a shot on target and Dai Cornell wasn’t unduly troubled by Christie’s 20 yarder. On the stroke of half-time Lloyd Kelly headed a corner over the bar.

Grant McCann has masterminded one against the odds win on this ground this season, but the chances of a second seismic shock were damaged six minutes into the second half as the hosts scored a very avoidable goal.

Christie just ran towards the Posh area and there was no challenge at all so he steered the ball home from 18 yards. Frankie Kent retreated too far and Cornell’s positioning was suspect.

A great run by Dembele, who beat Ward for once, set up Solanke, but Kent blocked well.

Posh weathered that particular storm well and forced a couple of corners. From the first the ball fell to Oliver Norburn on the edge of the area and shot flattened Phillips.

McCann made positive substitutions with Szmodics very lively after his introduction for Taylor. Jade-Jones also arrived in place of goalscorer Marriott and caused problems.

Ward sent over a stream of impressive crosses with Phillips defending one well with Jones ready to pounce and a Ward corner was met on the volley beyond the far post by Szmodics, but was cleared.

Szmodics then chased a long ball successfully and his pass found Jones inside the box, but he couldn’t control.

And four minutes from time Ward beat his man stormed into the area, but his goalbound shot was blocked behind for a corner.

Bournemouth were hugely disappointing, but almost won it late on when Solanke met Cantwell’s pass but his volley struck his own man.

That would have been a grave injustice. Posh fans rightly saluted the players on the final whistle after they’d earned just a fifth away points of the season, even though it’s probably too little, too late.

Posh: Dai Cornell, Harrison Burrows, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Joe Ward, Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor (sub Sanmie Szmodics, 66 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris (sub Joe Taylor, 78 mins), Jack Marriott (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 69 mins).

Unused substitutes: Will Blackmore, Bali Mumba, Mark Beevers, Jorge Grant.

Bournemouth: Mark Travers, Nat Phillips, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey (sub Jaidon Anthony, 80 mins), Jordan Zemura, Lewis Cook, Phillip Billing (sub Jamal Lowe, 86 mins), Ryan Christie, Todd Cantwell, Siriki Dembele (sub Emiliano Marcondes, 86 mins) , Dominic Solanke

Uunsuedtutes: Freddie Woodman, Gary Cahill, Chris Mepham, Ben Pearson, Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe.

Goals: Posh - Marriott (30 mins).

Bournemouth - Christie (52 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Burrows (foul).

Bournemouth - Zemura (foul), Billing (foul).

Referee: Gavin Ward 8