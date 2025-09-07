Rejected strikers score goals as soon as they leave Peterborough United and the massive gap between Grant McCann and his old club

Brad Ihionvien has scored in his first two games for Shrewsbury Town. Photo David Lowndes.

Rejected Peterborough United strikers have started scoring as soon as they left London Road.

Bradley Ihionvien made it two goals in two games for League Two strugglers Shrewsbury Town as they won for the first time this season on Saturday, 3-1 at Barnet. Ihionvien is on loan at Shrewsbury from Posh.

And Jacob Wakeling, who failed to net a single goal for Posh in two years at the club, struck twice in a 2-1 National League win for Solihull Moors at Boston United. It was also a first win of the season for the Moors.

Midfielder Reece Brown, a promotion winner with Posh just five years ago, helped Crawley Town to their first win in League Two. He scored the only goal of the game at Harrogate.

In Division One Joel Randall is off the mark for the season after netting the final goal in a 3-0 win for Bolton Wanderers at home to AFC Wimbledon and it was another great day for former Posh midfielder and manager Grant McCann.

His Doncaster Rovers side beat Bradford City 3-1 in a competitive Yorkshire derby and are second in League One, 15 points better off than Posh after just seven matches.