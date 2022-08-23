Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Welch. Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Lincoln City's chief executive Liam Scully told BBC Lincolnshire, Welch was subjected to abuse from ‘a small number of our fans.’

He said the abuse reflected ‘poorly on our sport as a whole, and specifically our football club’.

Mr Scully praised the vast majority of the 1,633 Lincoln fans who travelled to the Weston Homes Stadium for the game.

"To have such vocal and unconditional support was a true reminder of what this football club is about and what we represent," he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“However, we must also reflect on the misogynistic abuse towards the match official.

"We risk years and years of hard work which has been undertaken by so many being undone in less than a blink of an eye.

“The club prides itself on our inclusivity and would not hesitate to take action against the perpetrators.

"To those of you who were impacted at the weekend, I wish to offer our apologies and reiterate our commitment to finding those responsible."

City fan Sam Wray, who was at the game, said some people on social media claimed the abuse was banter, and what you would expect to happen at a football match.

However, Mr Wray said while it was fair for fans to question a referee's performance, it was ‘ompletely irrelevant’ to comment on their gender, race or faith.

He said England beating Germany to win a first major women's trophy had encouraged more girls and women to watch and play the game, or referee it.