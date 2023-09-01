News you can trust since 1948
Record-breaking Portsmouth team described as 'boring' by own fans, but ex-Peterborough United 'keeper has been playing well

​​Portsmouth have set a club record of 16 Football League matches unbeaten, but you’d never know it judging by Pompey fans active on social media.
By Alan Swann
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Will Norris in his Posh days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Will Norris in his Posh days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Will Norris in his Posh days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​​’Yawn’, ‘Boring’, ‘As dull as last season’ and ‘Insipid’ were some of the post-match reactions after the 0-0 draw at Stevenage which completed a run unmatched in 100 years of Portsmouth in the Football League.

It’s back-to-back 0-0 draws now for Pompey as they also drew their last home match with Cheltenham after a 1-1 home with Bristol Rovers courtesy of a late equaliser on the opening day of the season.

Ten of those 16 unbeaten matches have been drawn with manager John Mousinho admitting it’s been a frustrating run.

“I don’t believe our style of play is defensive and boring as we produce good build-up play,” Mousinho insisted.

"I would have taken a few more losses if it meant winning more.

"We are hard to beat though which is good.”

Goalkeeper Will Norris was far from loved by Posh fans during his time on loan at London Road last season.

But he’s quickly won affection from Portsmouth supporters following his summer free transfer move from Burnley.

Norris has conceded just one League One goal in five matches this season and he’s produced some fine stops along the way.

Norris was Darren Ferguson's first Posh signing when he returned to the club in January.

And Norris was one of 13 signings made by Portsmouth in the close season, although there could be more to come as Arsenal forward Nathan Butler-Oyedji and Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin are reported targets for Pompey .

Others to join Pompey in the summer included defenders Regan Poole from Lincoln City and Connor Shaugnessy from Burton Albion, plus winger Gavin Whyte from Cardiff City.

