Record-breaking Peterborough United manager thrilled by an exceptional performance and ‘Ronnie Edwards is the best young player I’ve managed’

Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United gets away from Lukas Jutkiewicz of Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Edwards excelled again as Posh brushed Birmingham City aside 3-0 in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium today (September 18).

The teenage defender was one of many outstanding performers in a display Ferguson described ‘as the best of the season, if not for several years.’

The win wasn’t quite enough to lift Posh out of the relegation zone, but that will happen as soon as Derby County’s upcoming points deduction is applied.

Goalkeeper Dai Cornell in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It was an excellent display,” Ferguson, who was able to celebrate breaking Barry Fry’s record for the number of Posh games managed in style, said. “It was definitely the best of the season and probably the best for some time.

“Our football was quick and it was accurate and it had to be against a tough, phyiscal side. I asked the players if they had the mentality and the bravery to play out under pressure and they answered me in style.

“It helps having Ronnie Edwards at the back. He’s an incredible talent, easily the best young player I’ve managed. He seemed to get everyone playing. It was a remarkable performance as he also coped defensively against two Premier League standard players in Troy Deeney and Tahith Chong. They will cause Championship teams many problems, but defensively we were excellent.

“We passed them of the pitch in the first half and with one or two better passes we would have been further than two goals ahead at the break. We had to be better on the ball today. The better on the ball we were the less defending we would have to do.

Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United in action against Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“The two central midfielders (Jack Taylor and Ollie Norburn) played their positions perfectly and Jorge Grant was also very good in a position that suits him. The third goal is always a crucial one and Jorge delivered an outstanding finish.

“It was just a performance full of conviction and belief. I enjoyed watching it which is always a good sign and it made a proud day for me even better.

“In my 34 years in football I’ve had most success at this club. It’s a place that means a lot to me and it has brought so much joy to me and my family. I still feel good and I hope there is much more to come.”

Ferguson also praised the contribution of goalkeeper Dai Cornell to the club’s first clean sheet of the season. Cornell replaced Christy Pym who has been disciplined by Ferguson after a dressing room bust up straight after the 3-1 defeat at Reading.