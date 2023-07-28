Kell Watts with former Posh boss Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Centre-back Watts spent last season on loan at Posh from Newcastle United, but injuries held him back to the extent the 23 year-old started just five league games.

But he will have happier memories of a previous spell at Wigan when he helped the Latics to the League One title in the 2021-22 season. He has returned the DW Stadium on another season-long loan from Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan needed a centre-back after Jack Whatmough dramatically quit the club. He was entitled to leave after Wigan made late wage payments last season and is now expected to join a Championship club.

Late wage payments and other financial issues have also dogged Reading, the first League One opponents for Posh on August 5.

The Royals are once more operating under a transfer embargo after failing to make an agreed payment to HMRC which has put their potential loan moves for Fulham forward Jay Stansfield and Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini on hold.

Charlton Athletic’s ambition for the coming season has again been made obvious by a £500k bid for Exeter City’s star striker Sam Nombe. The Grecians want £1 million for a player who scored 17 goals last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford United look set to be another side on the up this season. They have signed Everton winger Stanley Mills – the son of former England full-back Danny Mills – on a season-long loan.