Recent Peterborough United loanee joins League One rivals, more problems for Reading and the biggest third tier clubs flex their muscles
Centre-back Watts spent last season on loan at Posh from Newcastle United, but injuries held him back to the extent the 23 year-old started just five league games.
But he will have happier memories of a previous spell at Wigan when he helped the Latics to the League One title in the 2021-22 season. He has returned the DW Stadium on another season-long loan from Newcastle.
Wigan needed a centre-back after Jack Whatmough dramatically quit the club. He was entitled to leave after Wigan made late wage payments last season and is now expected to join a Championship club.
Late wage payments and other financial issues have also dogged Reading, the first League One opponents for Posh on August 5.
The Royals are once more operating under a transfer embargo after failing to make an agreed payment to HMRC which has put their potential loan moves for Fulham forward Jay Stansfield and Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini on hold.
Charlton Athletic’s ambition for the coming season has again been made obvious by a £500k bid for Exeter City’s star striker Sam Nombe. The Grecians want £1 million for a player who scored 17 goals last season.
Oxford United look set to be another side on the up this season. They have signed Everton winger Stanley Mills – the son of former England full-back Danny Mills – on a season-long loan.
Experienced striker Martyn Waghorn has been training with former club Derby County following his release from Coventry City.