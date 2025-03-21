Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images).

Charlton Athletic are expecting a tough test against Peterborough United in the battle of two in-form League One teams at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlton are top of the division's current form table over the last six matches having picked up 16 points from five wins and a draw. It’s helped the Londoners to believe they can still finish in an automatic promotion place. They are currently fourth, five points adrift of second-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

But Posh are also in decent form as they seek to climb away from the relegation zone. They have picked up 12 points from their last six League One games from three wins and three draws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Posh striker Matt Godden after scoring for Coventry at London Road in 2022. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But Charlton boss Nathan Jones said: “It won’t be an easy game. They are a really good attacking team who are well coached and drilled by Darren Ferguson. They have very good players and it’s bound to be a big test for us away from home. The margins between all the teams in League One can be very small. We can only go there and be the very best version of ourselves.”

TEAM NEWS

Posh are handicapped tomorrow by the absence of Tayo Edun (suspended) and Hector Kyprianou (international duty). Left-back Edun was signed on a short-term contract from Charlton in January and has been in outstanding form. Kyprianou is club captain and has returned to his best form in recent weeks. Harley Mills and Mo Susoho are favourites to step into the starting line-up, but Ferguson suggested this week that right-back Carl Johnston could play at left-back.

Charlton expect midfielder Josh Edwards to return to the matchday squad after he missed the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic at the Valley last weekend.

DANGERMAN Former Posh forward Matty Godden is Charlton’s top scorer in League One with 12 goals in 32 appearances (20 starts), and he scored twice in last Saturday’s victory over Wigan. Godden scored from the penalty spot as Charlton beat Posh 2-1 at the Valley in February. He also scored twice for Coventry City at the Weston Homes Stadium in a 4-1 win in the Championship in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No other Charlton player has scored than than the six League One goals managed by Miles Leaburn.

STAT ATTACK No side in the top half of League One has scored fewer goals than Charlton (49), but their defensive record (32 goals conceded) is bettered only by fellow promotion fancies Birmingham City and Wrexham. Posh, who are 18th, have scored more League One goals (53) than Charlton.

PAST MATCHES

Prior to the defeat in February, Posh were on a 13-game unbeaten run against The Addicks in Football League matches, which included eight wins. At London Road last season, Kyprianou netted the only goal at Posh ran out 1-0 winners in a match that featured 12 bookings.

BITS AND BOBS

Charlton will be supported by 2,500 fans at the Weston Homes Stadium, having sold their entire allocation of tickets for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match referee is Scott Tallis. He was in charge when Posh beat Northampton Town 3-0 in an EFL Trophy game at London Road in December. He sent off Cobblers defender Timothy Eyoma for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity in the first-half of that game. Tallis has issued three red cards and 112 yellow cards in 28 outings this season.