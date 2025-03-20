Carl Johnston. Photo David Lowndes

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists he has multiple selection options as he works out how to replace two key members of his starting line-up for the visit of in-form Charlton Athletic to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Posh will be without suspended left-back Tayo Edun and key midfielder Hector Kyprianou who is on international duty with Cyprus. The Posh skipper could be involved in World Cup qualifiers against San Marino on Friday and Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday.

Both players have been in outstanding form in recent weeks. Edun scored the only goal in last Saturday’s derby win at Cambridge United.

Posh are unbeaten since they went down 2-1 in a League One fixture at Charlton in February, a run of seven games. Charlton are on the charge towards an automatic promotion place. They have won 10 and drawn two of their last 13 League One games to move to within five points of the top two.

"Tayo and Hector have been two big players for us,” Ferguson said. “But I have the option of bringing in either Mo Susoho, Ryan De Havilland or Donay O’Brien-Brady for Hector and I could play Harley Mills or Carl Johnston at left-back. Carl has played in that position many times before and Harley has been very good when he’s played.

“It’s obviously a very tough game for us as Charlton will have their sights on the top two. I have watched a few of their recent games back and it’s clear they are playing with a lot of confidence and belief. They didn’t see the best version of us when we lost there, particularly in the first-half when we were very poor, but I blame myself for that as I went with a back three and it didn’t work. We still almost got away with a point.

"We will respect Charlton on Saturday, but we will focus on ourselves as we always do. We will need to a lot of things very well to get the result we want. They are a big side who are very dangerous from set-pieces and long throws so we have to concentrate and be strong mentally.

“We have to improve on last weekend when we showed a lot of grit and determination to win the game, but we also got away with a few things after we lost control in the second-half. We were perhaps due some luck though and a bit of quality saw us home. Winning is the most important thing especially at this time of year, but we want to see good performances and we need go convert more of our scoring chances. That’s an area we have to improve. It cost us two extra points from the Wycombe game recently.”