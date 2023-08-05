News you can trust since 1948
Reading vs Peterborough United: New-look Posh ready for first game of the League One season

Peterborough United travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading in the opening game of the League One season.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

With nine arrivals and nine exits, it is a very different Posh side to the one that ended last season.

Darren Ferguson’s new-look side will get its first test against troubled Reading, who have been boosted by the lifting of the transfer embargo that has seen Charlie Savage and Lewis Wing finally registered as well as Harlee Dean and Tivonge Rushesha signed on Friday.

Find out if Posh can get their campaign off to the perfect start on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Reading vs Posh

01:03 BST

Here we are again!

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for.

Are we all over last season?

Well I hope so because nine months plus of ups and downs is all set to begin again. Posh’s new era begins at crisis club Reading- find out if they can get off to the perfect start right here.

