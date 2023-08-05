With nine arrivals and nine exits, it is a very different Posh side to the one that ended last season.

Darren Ferguson’s new-look side will get its first test against troubled Reading, who have been boosted by the lifting of the transfer embargo that has seen Charlie Savage and Lewis Wing finally registered as well as Harlee Dean and Tivonge Rushesha signed on Friday.

Find out if Posh can get their campaign off to the perfect start on the PT live blog below.