Reading sign a former Manchester City and Rangers player before the big game against Peterborough United

Brandon Barker (yellow) in action for Oxford last season. Photo: Nigel French/ A Wire.

Midfielder Brandon Barker (25) has been without a club since leaving Rangers by mutual consent in January, but has been training at Reading for a few weeks. He has signed a three-month deal with the Royals and is available tomorrow.

Barker started his career in the Manchester City academy but he went on to make just one appearance for the first team while heading out on loans to Rotherham, NAC Breda, Hibernian, and Preston.