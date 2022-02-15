Reading sign a former Manchester City and Rangers player before the big game against Peterborough United
Reading have signed a former Manchester City and Rangers player ahead of the big Championship relegation battle at Peterborough United tomorrow (February 16, 7.45pm).
Midfielder Brandon Barker (25) has been without a club since leaving Rangers by mutual consent in January, but has been training at Reading for a few weeks. He has signed a three-month deal with the Royals and is available tomorrow.
Barker started his career in the Manchester City academy but he went on to make just one appearance for the first team while heading out on loans to Rotherham, NAC Breda, Hibernian, and Preston.
He joined Rangers in 2019, making 16 appearances. Barker spent the 2020/21 campaign in League One with Oxford United and played against Posh in a 0-0 draw at the Kassam Stadium in March.