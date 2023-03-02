Posh took one point from their two matches against Reading last season. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh have been caught up in developments on Thursday that have seen Reading set to be deducted six points from their Championship total this season.

The Royals were given a six-point deduction last season for breaching spending rules with a further six suspended until this season.

The penalty meant that they had to follow a strict EFL business plan to avoid that punishment, which they have now reported to have breached- which would trigger the suspended points deduction to come into effect.

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that they have failed to cut their spending sufficiently. The previous punishment was handed out after the club recorded a loss of £57.8m over the previous four-year period, £18m more than the maximum of £39m that is allowed by EFL rules.

The Royals finished in 21st last season, four points ahead of Posh in 22nd, therefore, had the points been deducted last season Posh would have stayed in the Championship.

The EFL disciplinary process has yet to begin at this stage, with submissions from Reading being taken but the club are also said to be facing allegations of breaching profit and sustainability rules and failing to pay wages on time in November.

