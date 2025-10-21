Reading leave the League One relegation zone behind after win over toothless Northampton Town

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (left) scored for Reading against Cobblers. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images).
Reading jumped out of the League One relegation zone with a 1-0 home win against a toothless Northampton Town side on Tuesday night.

A 65th minute header from giant striker Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan was enough to claim the three points which lifted Reading up six places to 16th. The Royals were without their top scorer, former Posh striker Jack Marriott because of injury.

Cobblers remain 11th , but only four points above the relegation zone.

Posh are 23rd, three points and three places from the safety zone, but they have a considerably worse goal difference compared the teams just above them.

The next League One action is the Devon derby between Exeter, who are 20th, and 21st-placed Plymouth at St James Park on Thursday.

Other upcoming games

Saturday

AFC Wimbledon v Burton

Barnsley v Rotherham

Bolton v Cardiff

Mansfield v Wigan

Northampton v Luton

Orient v Lincoln

Posh v Blackpool

Reading v Doncaster

Stevenage v Bradford

Wycombe v Huddersfield

Monday

Port Vale v Stockport

