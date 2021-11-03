Reading FC points deduction is ‘imminent’ and if applied now they would drop below Peterborough United
Local journalists covering Reading FC are suggesting the Royals will receive their nine-point deduction for breaching financial rules ‘imminently.’
A further three point deduction will be suspended and not applied as long as Reading abide by the conditions attached to the penalty.
If the points deduction was applied today (November 3) it would drop Reading to 21st, jut one place above the relegation zone. They would be five points and two places below Posh.
Reading have lost their last four Championship matches, the latest 1-0 at Millwall on Tuesday night.
Derby County are also threatened with a further nine-point deduction to add to the 12 points they have already lost for entering Administration. Derby have appealed against the 12-point deduction.