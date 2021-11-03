Reading FC points deduction is ‘imminent’ and if applied now they would drop below Peterborough United

Action from Reading's 3-1 win over Posh in September.

A further three point deduction will be suspended and not applied as long as Reading abide by the conditions attached to the penalty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the points deduction was applied today (November 3) it would drop Reading to 21st, jut one place above the relegation zone. They would be five points and two places below Posh.

Reading have lost their last four Championship matches, the latest 1-0 at Millwall on Tuesday night.