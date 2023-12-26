Reading head coach Ruben Selles was thrilled his side could pick up a just a fifth away point of the season from a 2-2 draw at high flying Peterborough United on Boxing Day.

Femi Azeez equalises for Reading at Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Royals came from behind twice to pinch a point with the second equaliser arriving courtesy of a superb finish from exciting young winger Femi Azeez.

Posh had enough chances to have won comfortably, but Reading also played well going forward, although, despite a fine result the visitors dropped a place and are now four points from League One safety.

But Selles said: "I think the point is good. The performance and feeling that we can compete in these games is even better. We know that we can be competitive.

"I think they are one of the best opponents in the category so to come here and get a point is difficult for any team. I am proud of my team. You know when you play the teams at the top that you can’t have the perfect game and that you need to navigate through the hard moments, and we did it.”

Azeez (22) added: “Falling behind twice and managing to get ourselves back into the game, especially against opponents of this calibre, speaks volumes about how much progress we've made in recent weeks. We can genuinely take pride in our collective efforts.