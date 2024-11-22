Reading boss on Poku, Fergie on a Peterborough United bogeyman and dominating the Royals at London Road
Poku is the hottest player in League One right with back-to-back ‘Player-of-the-Month awards followed by the first hat-trick of his senior career in a 6-1 demolition of local rivals Cambridge United.
But Selles told the Reading Chronicle: “I don’t think we need to focus on stopping Poku. We need to focus on what we can do to have the ball in possession, as we have been doing better than before lately.
"We know the spaces that the two wingers - not just Poku - like to arrive in and the set-up they are trying. It is not only about when he has the ball, it is about how we prevent the ball arriving to his position and defend those spaces to win the ball back. It is a collective effort."
TRAVELLING FANS
Reading asked for and received an extra allocation of tickets for Saturday’s game. They sold out their initial allocation of 1,016 quickly so Posh sent another 415 tickets for the Main Stand. Posh fans have sole use of the GH Display Stand.
TEAM NEWS
Reading should have star striker Sam Smith back for the game at Posh on Saturday and that spells danger for Darren Ferguson’s side. Smith, a former Cambridge United player, has scored five goals in 11 League One starts this season, but hasn’t played since scoring the only goal of a home win against Bristol Rovers on October 26. Smith has scored in his last two appearances against Posh, one for Cambridge and one for Reading.
"Smith looks like returning and that’s very good news for Reading as he’s a very good player,” Ferguson said.
Lanky forward Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan is not expected to return from injury until the New Year.
PAST POSH v READING
Posh have a dominant record in home Football League matches against Reading. Posh have won 12 and lost just two of 19 encounters at London Road. The Royals last won this fixture in November, 2001 when two late Darius Henderson goals delivered a 2-1 win in Division Two. Andy Clarke had fired Posh in front, but a second-half red card for Andy Edwards proved crucial. Reading’s only other win was a 3-2 success in Division Three in 1967 when Brian Wright and John Mason scored for Posh.
