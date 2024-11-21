Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United are determined to make home form count as they approach the halfway point of the League One season.

When Posh have completed their festive programme at Burton Albion on New Year’s Day they will have played three more games at home than away in the first 23 matches of the campaign. They start that run of games against Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Posh have not lost any of their last eight competitive games on their own turf and they tackle a Royals team who have picked up just five points from seven games on their travels. Reading have conceded 17 goals in those games, the most by a team away from home in the division, as they prepare to tackle an in-form Posh attack.

Posh hammered local rivals Cambridge United in their last outing, but suffered the frustration of seeing a scheduled fixture at Charlton Athletic last weekend postponed because of international call-ups for the home side.

Sam Curtis in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

“It’s a very important part of the season for us because of all those home games,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “And we continue the form we have been showing at home we will be in a very good position by the time we reach the halfway point. We’ve certainly been getting up to speed at home, but there’s still more we can do to make life uncomfortable for the opposition at our place.

"I’ve seen signs and the players have seen signs. It’s as comfortable as we’ve looked as a group all season. We have taken confidence from recent performances. We wanted to play last weekend, but we got some freshness into the players instead and they have looked sharp during some intensive training sessions this week. They have been excellent since they came back in on Monday and I just hope they have saved something for Saturday.

"Reading have been very good at home and not so good away, but this is a tough game for us. They are good tactically and technically and they are very athletic. I like the way they play and they have the best manager in the league over the last 18 months given what has gone on there. He has shown a determination to stay at the club and he has been rewarded with a very good team.

"I have a lot of respect for them and we will have to play very well to beat them.”

Posh have on-loan Sheffield United right-back Sam Curtis available after injury and suspension. He will start if Ferguson believes James Dornelly’s international exteritions have taken too much out of him. Dornelly won his first two England Under 20 caps in the last week.