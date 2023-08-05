Reading boss happy with his side's display against 'a strong' Peterborough United side
The Royals suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first competitive game under a new manager after a summer disrupted by unpaid bills, transfer embargoes and the threat of a points deduction for the second season in a row.
Selles said: “We don’t like feeling after a defeat, but having had a challenging summer, we showed that we are a good team.
"We put on a good performance and showed what we can do. We need to use this game to boost our chances of finding our identity.
"We knew it was going to be difficult against a strong team, but I think we had some good moments in the game.
“For the first 30-35 minutes we were very intense and we knew what to do in possession and in transition.
"We were playing a good team with very good front players who can cause you damage.
"We need to be better defending crosses and after our good start we went into self-protect mode with a bit of too many long balls and by siting too deep in defence.
"We sorted that in the second half and went higher in the pitch and when you are chasing the game you can concede a few chances, but we also created chances, especially after we added speed and tempo in the final 15 minutes.”