Peterborough United are given a domestic prestige rating of just 1/10 by FIFA 2023.

RATINGS: How the League One table would look based on FIFA 2023's ratings and how Peterborough United' compares to Ipswich Town, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and the rest of the league

FIFA 2023 comes out this month and with it the latest ratings for all players and teams in League One.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 19th September 2022, 7:37 am

Here we look at how Peterborough United are rated by the game makers and how they stack up against their league rivals.

Each team is given a rating for defence, midfield and attack as well as an overall rating. A domestic prestige rating is also given to each club.

Our images show an overall rating, followed by attacking, midfield and defensive ratings.

Let us know what you think of the ratings and their accuracy via our social media channels.

1. Derby County - 69

67 70 69 Prestige: 4/10

Photo: Getty Images

2. Barnsley - 68

69 65 68 Prestige: 6/10

Photo: Getty Images

3. Sheffield Wednesday - 68

67 69 68 Prestige: 5/10

Photo: Getty Images

4. Peterborough United - 67

69 67 67 Prestige: 1/10

Photo: Joe Dent

