Posh statistician and superfan Mick Robinson. Photo David Lowndes.

It’s the lowest Posh attendance for a competitive match for a game that wasn’t played behind closed doors. The Football League ordered the teams to play even though neither could go through. Indeed the knockout stages had almost been completed when Posh beat the Shots 2-0.

Current Posh statistician Mick Robinson was at the game and recalled: "Posh fielded 3 players, Lyndon Parslow, Johnny Moulds and Paul Bryant, who had never played for the first-team, and never played for them again, while Aldershot fielded their centre forward in goal and their goalkeeper at centre forward!"

The highest Posh home attendance in the competition is 12,214 for the visit of Stoke City for an Area Final in April, 1992. Posh lost 1-0 after drawing the first leg 3-3 in the Potteries. Posh returned to Wembley to win the Third Division play-off final the following month.

POSH will attempt to become the 12th club to win the EFL Trophy twice. Only Bristol City have won it three times.

The two-time winners are Birmingham City, Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Carlisle United, Grimsby Town, Port Vale, Rotherham United, Stoke City, Swansea City and Wigan Athletic.

BRISTOL Street Motors are the 11th named sponsor of the EFL Trophy, a competition that started life without a backer as the Associate Members Cup in the 1983-84 season when Bournemouth won 2-1 at Hull City's Boothferry Park ground in the final.

That first final was the only one not to be played at Wembley or the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff which acted as host between 2001 and 2007 while the new Wembley Stadium was under construction.