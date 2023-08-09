Almost a decade ago T-shirts were close to being printed saying ‘I saw Luke James score for Posh.’

But the £500k capture from Hartlepool actually scored on his debut in a losing cause. He just didn’t score again for six months and those two goals were all he managed in his three years at Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James crumbled under the weight of expectation at Posh and now plays for South Shields FC in the same division as Peterborough Sports. He’s still only 28.

Joel Randall scores his first goal for the club. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But Randall has been under far more pressure. He cost twice the fee for a start and he’d passed two years without scoring at all before finally finding the back of the net in a low-key cup tie last night.

Posh are determined to make their expensive investment pay off and the goal, which was created by a fine piece of individual skill followed by a decent finish, should do wonders for his confidence and morale.

Randall can be brushed off the ball too easily, but he has shown some moments of quality in the first two matches of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He still has plenty of convincing to do, but at least there is now a glimmer of hope.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Swindon. Photo: David Lowndes.

OTHER TALKING POINTS...

1) After Saturday’s win at Reading I suggested Ronnie Edwards will be irreplaceable when he leaves London Road. After last night’s success I now feel the same is true of Jonson Clarke-Harris, at least from within the current squad. Clarke-Harris doesn’t just score bundles of goals, his physicality helps Posh get up the pitch. His replacements for the first 99 minutes last night, Kabongo Tshimanga, and then Ricky-Jade Jones, don’t provide that service, although the latter does at least offer a threat in behind. Tshimanga was hooked after 45 minutes against lowel-level opposition which suggests Posh boss Darren Ferguson is unconvinced pf his suitability for his system. If Edwards or Clarke-Harris, or both, do leave Posh this month let’s hope it’s not at the last-minute making adequate replacements even harder to sign.

2) There will be suspensions before the end of August this season given the clampdown on all sorts of infractions. My money is on Hector Kyprianou being the first Posh suspension. He has picked up two yellow cards in two matches, the latest at the hands of referee Tom Nield who was impressively athletic last night, something that didn’t help his decision-making at all.

3) Some precise and powerful penalty kicks shouldn’t hide how poor Posh played last night against modest opposition. Posh enjoyed 52% possession, but were outshot 24-12 and lost the corner count 9-4 which are disappointing numbers even though the vast majority of Swindon pots at goal were from long distance.

Jonson Clarke-Harris powers home his penalty in the shootout against Swindon. Photo: David Lowndes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would have made wholesale changes last night to protect key men given how tough the August League One programme looks, but I fully understand why Ferguson stuck with nine players who started the win at Reading. He was seeking to maintain momentum. It was a starting line-up you’d expect to have won this game without the need for penalties.

But the problem with that strategy is the reaction when the performance is poor. If Posh play like this on Saturday – and it now looks like Ephron Mason-Clark might miss the game – then Charlton will probably win. Let’s hope players like Kwame Poku and Archie Collins, who were both disappointing against Swindon, were holding something back. Everyone will have to step up to accommodate the loss of the skipper.

4) Jeando Fuchs lifted the team and the crowd when he went on as a 62nd minute substitute last night. He supplied the missing aggression and ball-winning capabilities. The transfer-listed midfielder probably didn’t show Ferguson anything he didn’t already know and I doubt he will start against Charlton on Sunday, but his passing looked crisp and accurate enough to suggest he could yet become a key player this season.