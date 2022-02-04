QPR boss wants to reward almost 4,000 travelling fans with victory over Peterborough United in the FA Cup

Rival managers Darren Ferguson (right) and Mark Warburton (centre).

QPR sold out their allocation of tickets for the tie very quickly and Warburton is expected to field a strong team that could include new signing Jeff Hendrick who arrived on loan from Newcastle United. Star forward Ilias Chair could also feature after returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Morocco.

Warburton said to www.qpr.co.uk: “Players have to be excited by the FA Cup. It’s the oldest and most fantastic club cup competition in the world. It’s a privilege to be involved in it and I’ve said to the squad that I hope we can deliver a good performance for the very large away support we have going to the game tomorrow.

“We’ve sold out our away allocation again and that’s fantastic support. It’s never taken for granted and we are aware of the responsibility we have.

“If the supporters are enjoying what they see, they will fill stadiums. We had 4,000 fans at Coventry and to repeat that again at Peterborough is beyond outstanding.

“It’s a good indicator that they’re enjoying what they’re seeing currently. Fans are seeing the late goals and the players give their all. It’s a good combination right now.”

“Now we go to Peterborough and want to win the game - I’m sure they do as well. We certainly know that Peterborough will see this tie as an opportunity to progress themselves.

“There is financial incentive for both teams and Darren Ferguson will want his team to go into a big game with Cardiff in midweek with confidence.”