News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Pym leaves Peterborough United for Mansfield Town: 'I get on well with the manager which helps'

Goalkeeper Christy Pym has completed his expected transfer from Peterborough United to Mansfield Town.
By Alan Swann
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:12 BST

The 28-year-old, who enjoyed a season-long loan with the League Two Stags last season, has joined for an undisclosed fee. Pym kept 14 clean sheets last season.

Christy told the Mansfield club media team: “I’m delighted to get this done. I loved it here last season and knew halfway through that I wanted to stay here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is a good club, with a good fan-base. I get along really well with the manager and the staff which helps too.

Christy Pym in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comChristy Pym in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Christy Pym in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Most Popular

“I’ve felt at home here and my family have settled really well so it’s the perfect place for me to be.”

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough added: “It’s no secret that Christy has been our number one target and we’re delighted to get his permanent deal over the line. He did exceptionally well for us last season.”

Pym made 94 appearances for Posh after moving from Exeter City in July, 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was a regular in the Posh promotion season of 2020-21, but fell out with manager Darren Ferguson the following season.

Pym was criticised for appearing to mock Ferguson as Posh bowed out of the League One play-offs last season.

Related topics:Christy PymMansfield TownNigel CloughDarren FergusonMansfield