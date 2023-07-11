Pym leaves Peterborough United for Mansfield Town: 'I get on well with the manager which helps'

The 28-year-old, who enjoyed a season-long loan with the League Two Stags last season, has joined for an undisclosed fee. Pym kept 14 clean sheets last season.

Christy told the Mansfield club media team: “I’m delighted to get this done. I loved it here last season and knew halfway through that I wanted to stay here.

“This is a good club, with a good fan-base. I get along really well with the manager and the staff which helps too.

Christy Pym in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“I’ve felt at home here and my family have settled really well so it’s the perfect place for me to be.”

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough added: “It’s no secret that Christy has been our number one target and we’re delighted to get his permanent deal over the line. He did exceptionally well for us last season.”

Pym made 94 appearances for Posh after moving from Exeter City in July, 2019.

He was a regular in the Posh promotion season of 2020-21, but fell out with manager Darren Ferguson the following season.