Punters impressed by Peterborough United's start to the season despite shock derby defeat
Posh were 12-1 sixth favourites to win League One with Sky Bet before a competitive ball had been kicked and now they are 7-1 fourth favourites behind Bolton (7-2), Derby (9-2) and Oxford (13-2).
Posh are currently 9-4 to win promotion and 8-11 to finish in the top six.
Double League One Golden Boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris is 7-1 co-favourite of three to make it a hat-trick, alongside Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) and Charlie Wyke (Wigan).
Wyke is League One’s top scorer with five goals this season, one more than Bolton’s Victor Adeboyejo and Devante Cole of Barnsley.
Clarke-Harris has scored once so far this season.