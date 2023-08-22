​Posh were 12-1 sixth favourites to win League One with Sky Bet before a competitive ball had been kicked and now they are 7-1 fourth favourites behind Bolton (7-2), Derby (9-2) and Oxford (13-2).

Posh are currently 9-4 to win promotion and 8-11 to finish in the top six.

Double League One Golden Boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris is 7-1 co-favourite of three to make it a hat-trick, alongside Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) and Charlie Wyke (Wigan).

Wyke is League One’s top scorer with five goals this season, one more than Bolton’s Victor Adeboyejo and Devante Cole of Barnsley.