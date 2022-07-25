Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 27 year-old has picked up nearly two-thirds of bets on oddschecker, the UK’s biggest betting comparison site, to be the competition’s top scorer in this upcoming campaign.

Clarke-Harris previously won this award along with the League One Player of the Year in a stellar 2020/21 campaign for Posh as they gained promotion to the Championship.

He has a wealth of experience at League One level and should eclipse the 200-game milestone this campaign, currently sitting on 199 appearances at this level, with 72 goals to his name.

One bookmaker has the forward priced up at 8/1 for the Golden Boot this season, third favourite behind Sheffield Wednesday’s attacking duo of Michael Smith and Lee Gregory.

Alternatively, other bookmakers have priced him as short as a 4/1 favourite here and one oddschecker punter will be keeping a keen eye on him this season.

One user placed a £75 bet on Clarke-Harris to be League One’s top scorer at odds of 7/1, leaving him with a potential profit of £525 if he can emulate his league-leading 31 goals in the 2020/21 campaign.

That 31-goal haul is only second-best to Jordan Rhodes’s 35-goal campaign as the most goals scored by a single player in a League One season.

The Posh are generally fourth favourites for promotion to the Championship this season with oddschecker’s bookmakers, with a couple of firms paying a best price of 7/2 in this market. See here