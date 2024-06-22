Harrison Burrows with Posh boss Darren Ferguson after defeat in the League One play-offs last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Former Premier League player Carlton Palmer believes talk of an imminent move for Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows to Sheffield United is wide of the mark.

Palmer, a former Sheffield Wednesday player, believes the ongoing ownership change at Bramall Lane has out all transfer deals on hold. Current owner Prince Abdullah is looking to sell up at Sheffield United, with California-based investors believed to be trying to take control.

The PT has been told Burrows has had a medical at Bramall Lane and now agreed personal terms, but there has been no comment, or denial, from either club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Palmer was talking to Football League World and urged Sheffield United to speed the takeover up or miss out on a very talented player.

Palmer said: “I don’t believe Chris Wilder can do any business until the takeover - or the proposed takeover - of Sheffield United is done. One of Peterborough’s prized assets will command a transfer fee of about £5 million, Posh turned down that figure for Burrows two years ago. They also rejected a bid from an unnamed club back in January, with Coventry one of a number of clubs also mentioned in connection with the 22-year-old.

“Until the takeover is done at Sheffield United, there will be no incomings or outgoings. I know manager Chris Wilder has offloaded a lot of players that were available on a free, and they did bring in money last year with Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, but it’s believed that no transfer business will be done before that takeover is done, which is hampering Sheffield United and hampering Chris Wilder to do business for the start of the next season as they look at an immediate return back to the Premier League.