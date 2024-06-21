Posh skipper Harrison Burrows with the EFL Trophy at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.

The PT has been told Peterborough United captain Harrison Burrows has agreed personal terms with Sheffield United.

But there remains radio silence from both clubs as there was when the PT suggested on Wednesday that Burrows was due to have a medical at Bramall Lane by the end of this week. We are now being told only the payment structure of the agreed transfer fee is holding the deal up. The fee will of course be undisclosed.

It’s an unusual situation with neither Posh nor the Blades issuing denials of the PT’s reporting. Neither club has said anything on the record although Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony did hint at possible Blades interest in Burrows on social media last week.

Posh have adopted a ‘no comment’ policy on all transfer speculation this summer and declined an opportunity to comment on the PT’s story on Wednesday. The situation is made more complicated by an ongoing change of ownership at the Championship club.

Harrison Burrows applauds Posh fans. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh players are due back at the club for fitness testing on Monday, but it remains to be seen whether or not their captain will be present.

Burrows (22), who hails from Murrow, had been at Posh since he was eight, progressing through the club’s Academy before signing his first professional contract in January, 2019.

He made his debut in August later that year, in a League Cup match at Oxford United, when he came on as a 75th-minute substitute, replacing George Boyd. His final Posh appearance was also against Oxford in last season’s League One play-off semi-final defeat at the Weston Homes Stadium when the now club captain conceded the penalty which ultimately sent the visitors through to the final.

Burrows made his Football League debut for Posh in a 4-0 win at MK Dons, also in August 2019, and started his first Football League match in January of that season in a 1-0 home win over Burton Albion. He scored his first Posh goal at Burton in a 2-1 defeat the following season.

In total Burrows made 185 Posh appearances (38 as a substitute) and scored 20 goals, despite switching from a midfield position to left-back early in his senior career.

He delivered some spectacular numbers last season scoring 12 goals and being credited with 15 League One assists, the second most in the division.

Burrows scored twice in the EFL Trophy Final win against Wycombe at Wembley after scoring twice in the semi-final success at Blackpool. He was named man-of-the-match in both matches.

