Pundit says Peterborough United's transfer policy could 'bite them on the backside' this season

A prominent EFL pundit and Sky Sports commentator fears Peterborough United’s transfer policy could ‘bite them on the backside’ this season.

Don Goodman, a former teammate of Posh boss Darren Ferguson, was speaking to Betway He also suggested Ferguson would walk away from the club if he felt he could not take them away from the relegation zone.

Goodman’s comments were made before Posh beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday. A first win of the season couldn’t get Posh off the bottom of the table.

Goodman said: “I know Darren well as we were teammates at Wolves, and I know his pride will be hurt. But he’s got a brilliant relationship with Darragh MacAnthony and Barry Fry, so if anyone is putting pressure on anyone, then Darren Ferguson will be putting it on himself.

“I can assure you of that. He’s one of those characters who, if he believes he can’t get Peterborough out of this hole, then he’ll walk.

“I have no doubts about that, but it’s such a difficult job knowing season after season that you’re going to lose your best players. When you look at the players they’ve lost, you can see why they’re in this situation.

“They’ve lost Emmanuel Fernandez, Kwame Poku, Ricky Jade-Jones, Hector Kyprianou, and Malik Mothersille in just this summer. The window before they lost Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, and Ephron Mason-Clark.

“If you keep all of them together, then what a team you would have at your disposal, but this isn’t the way Peterborough operate and it’s a tough ask when you lose all that quality, and maybe they’re paying the price for running the football club that way in terms of losing all that quality.

“Eventually, things like that can bite you on the backside, but I hope not for everybody connected with Peterborough.

“It’s very hard to guarantee. You can bring as many players in as you like, which Peterborough have done, but the club operates in a way where they’re trying to find that next diamond. You’re not always going to find that next diamond, and sometimes it’s going to take a bit more doing.

“They’ve managed to keep up this model for years, and we’re going back a long time when you look at the conveyor belt of players who they’ve developed and sold on for big money.

“It’s very impressive, but eventually, if you’re losing all that quality every season, then there’s got to come a point where it starts to bite you. Maybe this is the season where it’s going to happen. I hope not, but maybe it is.”