Jonson Clarke-Harris scores his 29th goal of last season, in the play-off semi-final first leg against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: David Lowndes.

Clarke-Harris is available, probably for a seven-figure fee, after another outstanding season of goalscoring at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Clarke-Harris, who is 29 next month, scored 29 goals in all competitions last term and won the League One Golden Boot for a second time.

And Campbell, a former Everton and Arsnel striker, believes the current Posh captain would boost the Baggies in their bid to return to the Premier League.

Campball, speaking to West Brom News, said: “You’d like to be positive and think if he’s doing well, he can come in and make a difference, but it would all depend on the team and on how he adapts.

"The Championship is a brutal league and we’ve all seen what can happen when players haven’t played at that level before.

"It’s a hard league, but if you’re in one of the best teams, then you have a chance. I’m sure if West Brom were to bring him in and help him, he can be a difference maker."

