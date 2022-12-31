PT Posh awards for 2022 plus some PT raspberries as the good, the bad and the ugly from the year are remembered
Peterborough United used 38 players in 58 competitive matches in 2022.
Most appearances (maximum 58): 54 Jonson Clarke-Harris, 52 Jack Marriott, 48 Harrison Burrows, Frankie Kent, Josh Knight.
Most goals : 23 Johnson Clarke-Harris, 14 Jack Marriott, 7 Ricky-Jade Jones.
Biggest wins: 5-0 v Blackpool (home), 4-0 v Lincoln (home).
Biggest defeats: 0-4 v Cardiff (away), 0-4 v Middlesbrough (home).
Longest winning streak: 4 v Blackpool (home), Cheltenham (away), Morecambe (home), Plymouth (away).
Longest losing streak: 6 v Stevenage (away), Derby (away), Stevenage (home), Portsmouth (away), Fleetwood (home), Bolton (away).
Longest unbeaten run: 5 v Spurs U21s (home), Port Vale (home), MK Dons (away), Burton (home), Forest Green (home) & 5 v Wycombe (away), Oxford (away), Accrington (home), Cambridge (home), Salford (home).
Longest run without a win: 11 v Cardiff (away), Preston (home), Reading (home), Derby (away), Fulham (away), Hull (home), Man City (home), Huddersfield (away), Bournemouth (away), Stoke (home), Swansea (home).
Biggest gates (home): 13,408 v Man City, 12,870 v Forest, 12,768 v Cambridge.
Biggest gates (away): 30,258 v Derby, 26,414 v Derby.
Lowest gate (home): 1,898 v Spurs U21s.
Lowest gates (away): 567 v Wycombe.
**The two biggest crowds at Posh matches in 2022 both came at Pride Park, home of Derby County.
**There was a crowd of just 567 at a decisive EFL Trophy contest between Wycombe and Posh in October, a figure bolstered by 84 visiting fans. Discounting an FA Cup tie played behind closed doors that’s the third lowest attendance for a competitive match in Posh’s Football League history. The two lowest (279, home v Aldershot in 1986 and 393 away v Barnet in 2018) watched Trophy matches with nothing on them.
**And the FA Cup first round replay at Salford City attracted an attendance of 1,059, the lowest crowd ever to watch Posh in the ‘greatest knockout competition’ of them all (apart from the behind closed doors game v Kingstonian in 1992). There were 219 Posh fans at the Peninsula Stadium enjoying the magic of the cup.
**PT POSH AWARDS 2022.
Player-of-the-year – Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Young player-of-the-year – Ronnie Edwards.
Most improved player of 2022 – Kwame Poku
Best individual performance – Steven Benda at Fulham
Goal of the year – Jack Marriott at QPR, 2nd Lloyd Jones of Cambridge.
Best team performance – v Blackpool, home.
Most pleasing win – v Cambridge, home.
Best game seen – v Swansea, home.
**PT POSH RASPBERRIES
Biggest individual disappointment – Jorge Grant.
Worst team performance – 0-4 at Cardiff.
Most disappointing defeat: 0-1 at Derby.
Worst game seen: 0-0 v Salford, home.