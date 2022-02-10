£30 to watch free-scoring Fulham take on Peterborough United
Peterborough United fans can now purchase tickets for the trip to Championship leaders Fulham on Wednesday, February 23 (7.45pm kick off).
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 12:53 pm
Tickets are now on general sale at www.theposhtickets.com and from the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the Putney End behind the goal.
TICKET PRICES: Adults: £30, Seniors 65+: £25, U22s: £25, U18s: £15.
Fulham are the leading scorers in the Championship with 77 goals from 29 games, while Posh have conceded the most, 57 in 28 games.