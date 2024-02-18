Archie Collins in action for Posh against Blackpool. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A fourth straight League One defeat will do that to a fanbase and those supporters who responded to an invitation to air their views had many theories as to where it has all gone wrong.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Proper fans don’t boo their own team! Loads around me in the main stand did! MOM Archie Collins – @StimsonBarry

Posh full-back Jadel Katongo runs away from Blackpool's Hayden Coulson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Calm before the storm of a 10-match winning run, should have been four up at half-time then luck deserted us – @buckrodgersposh

2022/23 season - Jonson Clarke-Harris League 1 joint leading scorer (26). 2023/24 season so far - JCH not in team due to different style of football - Ephron Mason-Clark (10 goals so far. Someone please convince me this season is working – @TobyWoody

Last season we scored 75 goals and we have already scored 60 so far this season, so up to five games ago it was working well, even though we were still missing loads of chances – @NeilSummersPB

Didn’t take chances first half. A lot of players seem low on confidence. MOM EMC – @StevenAdams2

Hector Kyprianou on the ball for Posh against Blackpool. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

We’ve relied on too many of the same players, who now look leggy. I think it’s time for JCH to get a few games as we keep missing good chances. MOM Collins – @paul_gauntlett

The penalty decision looked extremely soft and the confidence appeared to drain from the players immediately so a real game changer as I thought we were in control until then. MOM : No-one stood out today, but maybe Knight just shades it – @derren_cooper

Too early to throw the towel in. Losing four in a row is bad, but not season ending – @mattmecham

Opposition scouts have noted how to nullify Posh's patterns of play, and also noted we do not have a very effective plan B. They have also advised playing long balls down the channels which Posh struggle to defend. Many players look like they need a break. Pitch not helping – @PoshboyAlan

Second best second half, substitute won it for them, but we bring ours on way to late! Clarke-Harris MOM who should start, not come on in the 93rd minute.

@wackerlegend

Should have made subs before the 80th minute and then we may not have lost that. We weren’t clinical enough. MOM Kyprianou – @william5001

Mick George skip needed to take away the rubbish in this team! MOM Collins – @MichaelRutkows4

Posh have lost zip and looked leggy. This is now more than a blip as strikers not scoring so going to be struggle to get in play-offs. A season of promise could end up being very disappointing again. I get feeling that since January transfer window some players have had heads turned and it’s affecting performances – @RazorBlue

Ref had an agenda. Randall needs dropping and Fergie clearly has no plan B. It’s time to be less loyal to certain ones and be more ruthless. Play-offs are still slightly attainable – @Posh089

Ran out of ideas and no plan B. MOM Collins – @MattCasey111

Nice players. Nice football. No flair. No forwards. No killer instinct – @TobyWoody

Until we start attacking, expect the same every game. Not exactly exciting football and not winning either. MOM EMC – @SportingTC

Another poor January transfer window looks like derailing our promotion prospects once again – @Malcolm18668825

That's probably our best team, but we didn't look like winning even when we were in front. Too many players having off days and we lack a leader since you know who left. MOM Collins – @RobEwing71

Playing a sprinter up front and not a proper striker has come back to haunt us as the amount of chances we have wasted this season not playing a proper striker is unforgivable – @GazzoYo

Slow, labouring, predictable, lacklustre, uninspiring performance. MOM: Edwards marginally best of a bad bunch – @IanJBryant

We're getting worse each week. Collins was our MOM – @CrispLevi

Been sussed out and too passive at home. EMC should be played through the centre as is being man marked out of games on the left and is by far our best finisher. MOM Kyprianou – @ChrisElliott80

Posh should have been out of sight at half time, but this situation has been repeated too often, and once Blackpool equalised Posh lost all their composure & confidence. It’s clearly time for a change in personnel and gameplan – @eddiedixon461

Run out of steam and ideas. MOM Kyprianou – @amwright40

Not that I miss him, but Norburn was constantly talking to the Blackpool players throughout the match and we miss that sort of leadership. When things get tricky who is there to guide this young group? MOM Collins – @JamesGWesley

Result - Meh. Pitch - Meh. Tactics - Meh. Overall - Meh. MOM Collins (not so meh) – @PUFCChris