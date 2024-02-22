Promotion-winning Peterborough United goalkeeper has passed away
Bradshaw joined Posh from West Bromwich Albion in September 1990 and helped the club win promotion from Division Four that season before promptly retiring from professional football aged 35.
Bradshaw played 39 times for a team that was galvanised by the mid-season arrival of Chris Turner as manager. Bradshaw was in goal when Posh fought back from 2-0 down at Chesterfield to draw 2-2 on the final day of the season to win promotion from Division Four.
Bradshaw was offered another contract by Posh, but decided instead to join non-league Kettering Town that summer.
Bradshaw made his name at Wolves for whom he played over 200 times. He won a League Cup winners medal after keeping a clean sheet in the 1980 final against Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest.