Paul Bradshaw when at Posh.

Bradshaw joined Posh from West Bromwich Albion in September 1990 and helped the club win promotion from Division Four that season before promptly retiring from professional football aged 35.

Bradshaw played 39 times for a team that was galvanised by the mid-season arrival of Chris Turner as manager. Bradshaw was in goal when Posh fought back from 2-0 down at Chesterfield to draw 2-2 on the final day of the season to win promotion from Division Four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradshaw was offered another contract by Posh, but decided instead to join non-league Kettering Town that summer.