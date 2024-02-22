News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Promotion-winning Peterborough United goalkeeper has passed away

Promotion-winning Peterborough United goalkeeper Paul Bradshaw has passed away aged 67.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:37 GMT
Paul Bradshaw when at Posh.Paul Bradshaw when at Posh.
Paul Bradshaw when at Posh.

Bradshaw joined Posh from West Bromwich Albion in September 1990 and helped the club win promotion from Division Four that season before promptly retiring from professional football aged 35.

Bradshaw played 39 times for a team that was galvanised by the mid-season arrival of Chris Turner as manager. Bradshaw was in goal when Posh fought back from 2-0 down at Chesterfield to draw 2-2 on the final day of the season to win promotion from Division Four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bradshaw was offered another contract by Posh, but decided instead to join non-league Kettering Town that summer.

Bradshaw made his name at Wolves for whom he played over 200 times. He won a League Cup winners medal after keeping a clean sheet in the 1980 final against Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest.

Related topics:Chris TurnerChesterfieldWolvesBrian CloughNottingham Forest