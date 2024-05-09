Hector Kyprianou consoles Ephron Mason-Clark at the final whistle. Photo: David Lowndes.

There was predictable heartache for Peterborough United players after their play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Oxford United.

But there was also pride in a ‘phenomenal’ season according to star midfielder Hector Kyprianou.

Posh defied most expectations by finishing fourth in League One with the youngest squad in the division and by winning the EFL Trophy Final at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the season ended on a sour note as Posh went down 2-1 on aggregate in a play-off semi-final against an Oxford United side who time-wasted their way to Wembley during Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Hector Kyprianou consoles Ephron Mason-Clark at the final whistle. Photo: David Lowndes.

Josh Knight gave Posh the lead, but Oxford equalised from the penalty spot before the interval and then defended superbly to survive a second-half battering.

“It’s a tough one to take,” Kyprianou told the Posh Plus service. “We fought until the end, but it just wasn’t our day. Josh supplied a great finish to get us in front, but we just got unlucky with the penalty and it was a killer to concede so close to half-time.

"We had started with plenty of energy and kept pushing them back so we knew we didn’t have to change anything in the second-half and we were confident we would get more chances, but we didn’t take them. It was one of those nights. We seemed to be doing all the attacking and they were just hanging on while wasting time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we had a deep chat after the game. We discussed how proud we were of each other. No-one expected us to achieve what we did with the youth of our team and the brand of football we played. We got to the play-offs and we won a trophy so it’s been a phenomenal season and we should be proud of that.

Posh centre-back Josh Knight challenges Oxford United goalkeeper Jamie Cumming. Photo David Lowndes.