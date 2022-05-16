Harry Thomas. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Goalkeeper Will Lakin has signed a one-year deal, while central defender Harry Thomas has put pen to paper on a two-year contract. Both played for the club’s under 23 side this season.

Lakin joined Posh in 2016 and enjoyed a successful spell in men’s football with Yaxley FC earlier this season. He was on the substitutes’ bench for the Posh team on the final day of the season.

Thomas moved to Posh from the Bournemouth Academy.

Will Lakin signs his prfessional development contract at Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Lakin said: “My loan spell at Yaxley improved me as a player. It got me used to playing men’s football, that competitive edge was something that I really enjoyed and obviously the physical side of the game was something that I felt I needed, particularly as a goalkeeper. It was something that I look back on now and feel it was an important step for my development.

“On the final day of the season it was unbelievable to be on the bench for the first team and I really enjoyed that experience. I had my family and friends there to watch and I am looking forward to working hard this summer and coming back raring to go for pre-season."]

Thomas said: “It is a really proud day for me and my family. When I had the opportunity to join Peterborough United, it was one that I wanted to grasp, you only have to look into the first team to see that there is a real pathway from the Academy and the under 23s.