Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe delighted with success at Peterborough United: ‘Good teams will find a way to win here’

This Joe Ward shot hit the Preston North End crossbar, but it would have been ruled out for offside. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A quality finish 10 minutes from time from Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer secured a 1-0 win for the in-form Lillywhites who are now within three points off the play-off places.

“We’re pleased with the win and the three points,” he told iFollow PNE. “The performance was a bit different.

“The conditions in terms of the pitch and the wind certainly didn’t help us with the way we want to play, and how we want to play, but they found a way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was always going to be a moment of brilliance from someone, whether that was us or them, and it came from us.

“Good teams come here and find a way to win and that’s what we’ve done today. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t nice, it wasn’t exciting – but a moment of brilliance from us getting the ball from one end of the pitch up, great pass, great touch, great finish.

“I always felt it was going to be a moment of brilliance and luckily it’s come from us.

“It’s hard. It’s tough. The Championship is relentless and you’ve got to find that way.

“If you keep the back door shut and you’re solid and resolute, you’ve always got half a chance with the quality players we’ve got up the top end of the pitch to score a goal. It’s another clean sheet, another three points