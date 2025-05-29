Premier League side set to renew interest in Peterborough United defender as Championship clubs also join race

Fulham had a bid for James Dornelly turned down the day before Transfer Deadline Day in January.

Peterborough United full-back James Dornelly has become the latest of the current squad to be linked with a move away.

According to Football League World, Premier League side Fulham are interested in reigniting their interest in the 20-year-old right back. The Premier League side had a bid, believed to have been over £1m, turned down for Dornelly in January.

James Dornelly celebrated victory over Cambridge. Photo: David Lowndes.

Dornelly is also claimed to be interesting a number of Championship sides, including West Brom, Coventry, Blackburn and Oxford United.

Dornelly appeared 36 times in all competitions for Posh last season, playing in 27 league games.

Fulham have also this week been linked with Dornelly’s fellow academy graduate Harley Mills with claims that a £1m bid has been submitted.

Posh have yet to comment on the speculation around either defender.