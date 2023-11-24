The tie will take place at the Weston Homes Stadium, probably on Tuesday, December 5.

The competition now has a new sponsor in Bristol Street Motors.

Posh secured their place in the second round by topping their group of four. They beat Cambridge United and Spurs Under 21s before losing a ‘dead' rubber at Colchester on Tuesday.