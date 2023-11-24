Premier League opposition for Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy
Peterborough United will host Arsenal Under 21s in the second round of the EFL Trophy.
The tie will take place at the Weston Homes Stadium, probably on Tuesday, December 5.
The competition now has a new sponsor in Bristol Street Motors.
Posh secured their place in the second round by topping their group of four. They beat Cambridge United and Spurs Under 21s before losing a ‘dead' rubber at Colchester on Tuesday.
