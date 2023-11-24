News you can trust since 1948
Premier League opposition for Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy

Peterborough United will host Arsenal Under 21s in the second round of the EFL Trophy.
By Alan Swann
Published 24th Nov 2023, 18:38 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 18:39 GMT
Zak Sturge in EFL Trophy action for Posh at Colchester earlier this week. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Zak Sturge in EFL Trophy action for Posh at Colchester earlier this week. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
The tie will take place at the Weston Homes Stadium, probably on Tuesday, December 5.

The competition now has a new sponsor in Bristol Street Motors.

Posh secured their place in the second round by topping their group of four. They beat Cambridge United and Spurs Under 21s before losing a ‘dead' rubber at Colchester on Tuesday.

Full draw to follow.

