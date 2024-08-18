Premier League minutes for two ex-Peterborough United players on Saturday, but a summer departure wasn't in a 20-man squad
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 28 year-old came on for the final 15 minutes for Ipswich Town against Liverpool at Portman Road. It was 2-0 to the visitors at the time and that’s how it finished. Szmodics completed a reported £10 million move to Ipswich from Blackburn Rovers on Friday.
Ex-Posh midfielder Jack Taylor also came on as a substitute for Ipswich against Liverpool. He played the final quarter of the match.
Ronnie Edwards, who left Posh for Southampton in the summer, was left out of the Saints’ 20-man matchday squad for the opening day Premier League game at Newcastle. The Magpies won the game 1-0 despite going down to 10 men after 28 minutes.
Ephron Mason-Clark, last season’s Posh top scorer, was another late substitute for Coventry City as they pipped Oxford United 3-2 in the Championship and Harrison Burrows, the Posh skipper in the 2023-24 season, played the full game for Sheffield United as they drew 2-2 at home to QPR after leading 2-0 at half-time.
Elsewhere one-time Posh loanee Callum Morton scored as Cobblers came back to win 2-1 at home to Exeter City in League One.
