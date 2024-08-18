Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Peterborough United star Sammie Szmodics made his Premier League debut on Saturday.

The 28 year-old came on for the final 15 minutes for Ipswich Town against Liverpool at Portman Road. It was 2-0 to the visitors at the time and that’s how it finished. Szmodics completed a reported £10 million move to Ipswich from Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

Ex-Posh midfielder Jack Taylor also came on as a substitute for Ipswich against Liverpool. He played the final quarter of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronnie Edwards, who left Posh for Southampton in the summer, was left out of the Saints’ 20-man matchday squad for the opening day Premier League game at Newcastle. The Magpies won the game 1-0 despite going down to 10 men after 28 minutes.

Sammie Szmodics in action on his Ipswich Town debut against Liverpool in the Premier League. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ephron Mason-Clark, last season’s Posh top scorer, was another late substitute for Coventry City as they pipped Oxford United 3-2 in the Championship and Harrison Burrows, the Posh skipper in the 2023-24 season, played the full game for Sheffield United as they drew 2-2 at home to QPR after leading 2-0 at half-time.

Elsewhere one-time Posh loanee Callum Morton scored as Cobblers came back to win 2-1 at home to Exeter City in League One.