Premier League minutes for two ex-Peterborough United players on Saturday, but a summer departure wasn't in a 20-man squad

By Alan Swann
Published 18th Aug 2024, 11:00 BST
Former Peterborough United star Sammie Szmodics made his Premier League debut on Saturday.

The 28 year-old came on for the final 15 minutes for Ipswich Town against Liverpool at Portman Road. It was 2-0 to the visitors at the time and that’s how it finished. Szmodics completed a reported £10 million move to Ipswich from Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

Ex-Posh midfielder Jack Taylor also came on as a substitute for Ipswich against Liverpool. He played the final quarter of the match.

Ronnie Edwards, who left Posh for Southampton in the summer, was left out of the Saints’ 20-man matchday squad for the opening day Premier League game at Newcastle. The Magpies won the game 1-0 despite going down to 10 men after 28 minutes.

Sammie Szmodics in action on his Ipswich Town debut against Liverpool in the Premier League. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)Sammie Szmodics in action on his Ipswich Town debut against Liverpool in the Premier League. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Sammie Szmodics in action on his Ipswich Town debut against Liverpool in the Premier League. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ephron Mason-Clark, last season’s Posh top scorer, was another late substitute for Coventry City as they pipped Oxford United 3-2 in the Championship and Harrison Burrows, the Posh skipper in the 2023-24 season, played the full game for Sheffield United as they drew 2-2 at home to QPR after leading 2-0 at half-time.

Elsewhere one-time Posh loanee Callum Morton scored as Cobblers came back to win 2-1 at home to Exeter City in League One.

