Premier League interest in Peterborough United star Kwame Poku
Poku will leave London Road this summer after four years at Posh which have yielded 30 goals in 147 appearances.
League One champions Birmingham City have long been favourites to sign the 23 year-old winger and it emerged they have made an offer to the player and his agent via a Zoom call over the weekend.
Poku’s agent has previously been reported as saying he didn’t feel Birmingham would launch a Championship promotion push next season so his client would be better off moving elsewhere. Overseas clubs have been mentioned which would be bad for Posh as far as a compensation fee is concerned.
And this morning reports are suggesting Sunderland are keen on Poku. The Wearsiders were promoted to the Premier League over the weekend after a surprise Championship play-off final success over Sheffield United.
Co-incidentally United have now also been linked with Poku. They are known to be looking for new wide players after missing out on promotion. The Blades signed Harrison Burrows from Posh last summer and he proved to be a big success.
Posh director of football Barry Fry was at all three EFL play-off finals at Wembley and he has been quoted this morning as saying: “The last time I heard, there were 26 clubs in for Kwame. I’m not surprised. The kid has what it takes to reach the Premier League. We have developed him over the past four years to the point where he is ready to take the next step in his career.”
