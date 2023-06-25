The Sun on Sunday reports Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are frontrunners for a player expected to be sold by Posh this summer as part of a large scale reboot of the first-team squad.

The report also states Newcastle United and Spurs are monitoring the 20 year-old England centre-back’s situation.

Palace had bids for Edwards turned down last summer as did Chelsea.

Ronnie Edwards

Posh are now expected to be more amenable to a sale, as long as the price is right with figures in excess of £10 million bandied about in recent weeks.

Posh negotiated a £10 million package with Brentford for Ivan Toney in 2020.