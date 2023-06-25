News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones

Premier League clubs showing an interest in star Peterborough United player

Premier League clubs are lining up to sign Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards, according to reports in a national newspaper.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Jun 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 13:44 BST

The Sun on Sunday reports Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are frontrunners for a player expected to be sold by Posh this summer as part of a large scale reboot of the first-team squad.

The report also states Newcastle United and Spurs are monitoring the 20 year-old England centre-back’s situation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Palace had bids for Edwards turned down last summer as did Chelsea.

Ronnie EdwardsRonnie Edwards
Ronnie Edwards
Most Popular

Posh are now expected to be more amenable to a sale, as long as the price is right with figures in excess of £10 million bandied about in recent weeks.

Posh negotiated a £10 million package with Brentford for Ivan Toney in 2020.

Posh signed Edwards from Barnet for a nominal fee in December 2019. He has made 88 first team appearances.

Related topics:Ronnie EdwardsPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceNewcastle UnitedBournemouthEngland