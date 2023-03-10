Precautionary pitch inspection ahead of Peterborough United v Cheltenham now planned
Peterborough United have organised a precautionary pitch inspection ahead of their League One fixture against Cheltenham Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Match referee Alan Young will inspect the playing surface at 10am on Saturday.
The Posh pitch has been covered for most of this week, but the temperature in Peterborough is predicted to fall to -5 overnight.