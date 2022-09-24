Praise for Peterborough United star on the day he could make his 200th club appearance
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has sung the praises of Joe Ward as the winger prepares to make his 200th club appearance.
Ward will reach the milestone if he appears in Saturday’s League One fixture at home to Port Vale.
Ward played his 199th Posh game in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy win over Spurs Under 21s. He moved to London Road from non-league Woking during McCann’s first spell as Posh boss in January, 2018. He has scored 17 goals for the club.
Ward (27) has been offered a new long-term contract by Posh, but has yet to sign it. He could leave the club for nothing at the end of the current season when his existing deal expires,
"I brought him to the club and he’s been a model pro,” McCann said. “Every manager who followed me would say the same and he’s been very good since I came back.
"He can play in several different positions and he plays them all well, but it’s his crossing ability that really stands out. There can’t be many better than him outside the top tiers.
"He is deadly and very difficult to defend against. As soon as he gets past his marker you know a good cross is coming in. If there is one slight criticism he should probably score more goals.
“Joe is just a top player and a top pro and he deserves all the paludits and accolades he receives.
"As far as his contract situation is concerned, that’s out of my hands. It’s up to the club and Joe’s representatives to sort out.”