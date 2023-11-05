Potential reunion with former player and manager for Peterborough United following FA Cup draw
Former Peterborough United boss Grant McCann could be returning to the Weston Homes Stadium in the FA Cup Second Round.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT
If Posh can get the better of Salford in their replay on week commencing November 13, they will face either Doncaster or Accrington Stanley at home.
Both sides are in League Two and drew 2-2 at Doncaster on Saturday afternoon.
Doncaster are currently managed by former Posh player boss Grant McCann who could make his first return to the club since being sacked in January.
Doncaster sit 17th in League Two and also have former Posh promotion winner Tommy Rowe in their ranks, while Accrington sit 7th in the final play-off place.
The FA Cup second round will take place between December 1-4.