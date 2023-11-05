Peterborough United Manager Grant McCann shakes hands with Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson.

If Posh can get the better of Salford in their replay on week commencing November 13, they will face either Doncaster or Accrington Stanley at home.

Both sides are in League Two and drew 2-2 at Doncaster on Saturday afternoon.

Doncaster are currently managed by former Posh player boss Grant McCann who could make his first return to the club since being sacked in January.

Doncaster sit 17th in League Two and also have former Posh promotion winner Tommy Rowe in their ranks, while Accrington sit 7th in the final play-off place.