News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Potential reunion with former player and manager for Peterborough United following FA Cup draw

Former Peterborough United boss Grant McCann could be returning to the Weston Homes Stadium in the FA Cup Second Round.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT
Peterborough United Manager Grant McCann shakes hands with Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson.Peterborough United Manager Grant McCann shakes hands with Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson.
Peterborough United Manager Grant McCann shakes hands with Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson.

If Posh can get the better of Salford in their replay on week commencing November 13, they will face either Doncaster or Accrington Stanley at home.

Both sides are in League Two and drew 2-2 at Doncaster on Saturday afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster are currently managed by former Posh player boss Grant McCann who could make his first return to the club since being sacked in January.

Doncaster sit 17th in League Two and also have former Posh promotion winner Tommy Rowe in their ranks, while Accrington sit 7th in the final play-off place.

The FA Cup second round will take place between December 1-4.

Related topics:Grant McCannLeague TwoDoncasterSalford