Potential Peterborough United relegation rivals make a big new signing and he could appear at the Weston Homes Stadium on Boxing Day

Andy Carroll. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Carroll (32) was a free agent following his release from Newcastle in the summer. He was heavily linked with a move to Reading in August.

Carroll has signed a deal until the middle of January. Reading are due to play at Posh on Boxing Day.

“Andy is looking for a new challenge in his career and we need a player with his quality and vast experience,” Reading manager Veljko Paunovic said. Reading have been hampered this season by injuries to centre forwards Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite.

Carroll was signed for £35 million by Liverpool in 2011 and for £15 million by West Ham two years later, but his career has been regularly interrupted by injury. The centre forward won nine England caps.

Reading are currently operating under a partial transfer embargo, but they can sign free agents.