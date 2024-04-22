Potential Peterborough United play-off opponents make surprise managerial change
The news could have implications for Posh as, were the table to finish as it is now, Posh would meet Barnsley in the play-offs.
Barnsley, however, have been on a downturn in form recently and have won just one of their last eight games.
They are winless in five and have lost their last two games 3-2 to Portsmouth and Blackpool respectively.
The Reds have just one game to play and currently sit in fifth but only have a one-point cushion to the chasing pack and could fall as low as eighth on the final day.
They host Northampton on Saturday.
Collins was appointed last summer and will be replaced by Martin Devaney, who will serve as a caretaker.