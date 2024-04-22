Neill Collins behind Darren Ferguson during the meeting between the sides this season. Photo: Joe Dent.

The news could have implications for Posh as, were the table to finish as it is now, Posh would meet Barnsley in the play-offs.

Barnsley, however, have been on a downturn in form recently and have won just one of their last eight games.

They are winless in five and have lost their last two games 3-2 to Portsmouth and Blackpool respectively.

The Reds have just one game to play and currently sit in fifth but only have a one-point cushion to the chasing pack and could fall as low as eighth on the final day.

They host Northampton on Saturday.